Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after buying an additional 5,765,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in UBS Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,412,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,980,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,127 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,252,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

