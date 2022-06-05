LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,811 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.41% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $240,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LXP opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

