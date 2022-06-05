Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of Murphy USA worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $252.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.56. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $262.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

