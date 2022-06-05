Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

