104,155 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.
EWL stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56.
iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.