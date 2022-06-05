Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 357.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Encore Wire worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.
About Encore Wire (Get Rating)
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
