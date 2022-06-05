Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 210.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

