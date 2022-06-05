Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 485.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $16.08 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

