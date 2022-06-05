Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.75. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

