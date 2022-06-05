Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $5,299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.39. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

