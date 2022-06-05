Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,579 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

