131,071 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,071 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 60.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

SNV opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.