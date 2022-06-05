Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 79,194 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

