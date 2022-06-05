Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 5,363 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

