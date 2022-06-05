Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,642 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,345,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 43,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,593,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,636,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

