137,643 Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 137,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

