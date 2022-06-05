Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WEX by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $170.85 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.36.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

