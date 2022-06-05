Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 321.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of APA worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

