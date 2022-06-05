Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amcor by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after buying an additional 401,568 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 345.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 18.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

