Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 44,442 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of NetApp worth $31,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

