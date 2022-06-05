Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 61,266.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,998 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 914,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 550,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on S. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

S stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.