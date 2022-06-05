Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 239,370 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 239,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 31.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $15.81 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The company’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

