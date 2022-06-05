Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 48,589 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,303,868 shares of company stock worth $42,694,881 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

