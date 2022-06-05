20,825 Shares in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 774,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 117,745 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SOLO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $179.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.49. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

