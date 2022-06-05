Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,993 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,993 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 50.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

