Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,029 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immutep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Immutep Limited has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

