Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of HIX stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

