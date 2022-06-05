Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

