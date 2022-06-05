Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 80,010 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,010 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in EQT by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,952,000 after buying an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $108,505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after buying an additional 1,687,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE:EQT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

