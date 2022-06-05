Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 1,390 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 208.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after buying an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKH stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

