Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $8,030,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.86 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

