Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 3,454.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAVA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 24.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.92. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Cassava Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.