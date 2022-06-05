Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,739 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Magnite were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Magnite by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Magnite by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

