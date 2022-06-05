Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Lifted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 667.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

OFC opened at $26.70 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

