1,517 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $118.15. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

