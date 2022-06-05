Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Commvault Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.