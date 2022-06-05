Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $23.75 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

