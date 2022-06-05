Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $171,000 Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,805 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $22.14 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

