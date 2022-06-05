Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $171,000 Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,542,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.