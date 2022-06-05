Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

