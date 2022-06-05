White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,253.00 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,274.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,067.08.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

