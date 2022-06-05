Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axos Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

