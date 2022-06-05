Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,973 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,337,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR opened at $50.60 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

