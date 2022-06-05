Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 922 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 395.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Herc were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

