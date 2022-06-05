Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,911,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Avnet by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,364,000 after acquiring an additional 215,712 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $48.09 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

