Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after buying an additional 638,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 214,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.21%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

