Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIG stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Big Lots Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.