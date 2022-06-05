Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 448 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.32.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

