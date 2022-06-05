Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,708 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 629.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,163,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,422,000 after buying an additional 117,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,286,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,601 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

MMSI opened at $61.94 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

