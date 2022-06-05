Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,606 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,895,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

